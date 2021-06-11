Our country is threatened by the citizens: Farhan Saeed

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed posted on social media regarding a video between two politicians which went viral. He said that Pakistan is threatened by the people of the nation.

Recently Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, had a scuffle with PPP leader Qadir Mandokhail and a video of their exchange of bitter words was leaked which soon surfaced all over social media.

Pointing to the trolling on social media, the singer said, “Thapar, chantay, galiyan , taney , trolling, memes , judgemental. Which country comes to mind?

be a nation and not a crowd, Allah ki kasam Pakistan ko kisi se khatra nahin hai but Pakistanis se ! Abhi bhi time hai, hamesha nahin reheyga 🙏 — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) June 10, 2021

He further wrote, “be a nation and not a crowd, Allah ki kasam Pakistan ko kisi se khatra nahin hai but Pakistanis se!”

The singer wrote that there is still time to make amendments which will not last forever.