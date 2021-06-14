Özge Törer Aka Bala Hatun shares a beautiful selfie with co-star

Özge Törer, the Turkish actress who played the lead role in ‘Kuruluş: Osman’, the sequel to the popular Turkish series ‘Diriliş Ertuğrul’ based on the Ottoman Empire, has shared a beautiful selfie with her co-star Ayşen Gürler.

Actress Özge Törer re-shared the beautiful selfie with fellow actress Ayşen Gürler, to her Instagram Story.

Both the Tukrish actresses look gorgeous in their sun-kissed selfie taken outdoors.

It is to be noted that actress Ayşen Gürler played the role of Helen, the assistant of Princess Sofia in the Turkish series ‘Kuruluş: Osman’.

The historical Turkish series, based on the true story of the life of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, is currently being aired on a private television channel of the country.