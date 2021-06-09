Pakistan veteran model Iman Ali makes shocking revelations about herself

Leading veteran actress and model of the Pakistani showbiz industry Iman Ali has revealed that she doesn’t like her face at all which is why she doesn’t like to take selfies or post her pictures on social media.

Recently, Iman Ali participated in a program on a private TV channel where she made important and shocking revelations regarding herself.

When asked by the host of the show, Iman Ali revealed that she doesn’t like her facial features at all and that they make her look bad.

“A lot of people tell me I’m beautiful, but when I look at myself in the mirror, I think all these people are lying,” said the versatile actress.

“When people tell me you like your face and you just lie in front of us, it’s not so,” she said.

“I don’t even take pictures because of my face because I don’t like any picture and that’s why I post very few pictures of myself on social media,” she added.

It should be noted that Iman Ali is one of the most successful and popular models in Pakistan. Besides modelling, she has shown the true essence of her acting in Lollywood super hit films, including ‘Bol’, ‘Mah e Mir’ and ‘Khuda Kay Liye’.