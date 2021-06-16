Pakistani Actor Saad Qureshi’s mother dies after contracting covid-19

One of the leading actors of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saad Qureshi’s mother has died due to the global epidemic Covid-19.

Saad Qureshi shared the heartbreaking news to his Instagram story and conveyed the sad news of his mother’s demise to fans and friends.

“My beloved mother has passed away this morning peacefully battling her 56 days post covid fight in the hospital,” the actor said.

He said, “Eventhough she taught me many things but in her last few days the way she fought her disease she gave me strength, courage and resilience.”

Addressing his fans and friends, Saad Qureshi advised them, “Value your relationships, being with her 24/7 in the ICU there was so much trauma, grief and death around that reintroduced me to reflect within myself as a changed person.”

“My Ami, My Jan. Jatay Jatay bhi kuch dey kar gayien hain.” he added.

Saad Qureshi started his career in the drama industry with Geo Entertainment’s most popular drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2′ and so far he has appeared in several other hit Pakistani dramas.