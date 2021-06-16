Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistani Actor Saad Qureshi’s mother dies after contracting covid-19

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 04:33 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Saad Qureshi

One of the leading actors of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saad Qureshi’s mother has died due to the global epidemic Covid-19.

Saad Qureshi shared the heartbreaking news to his Instagram story and conveyed the sad news of his mother’s demise to fans and friends.

“My beloved mother has passed away this morning peacefully battling her 56 days post covid fight in the hospital,” the actor said.

He said, “Eventhough she taught me many things but in her last few days the way she fought her disease she gave me strength, courage and resilience.”

Addressing his fans and friends, Saad Qureshi advised them, “Value your relationships, being with her 24/7 in the ICU there was so much trauma, grief and death around that reintroduced me to reflect within myself as a changed person.”

“My Ami, My Jan. Jatay Jatay bhi kuch dey kar gayien hain.” he added.

Saad Qureshi started his career in the drama industry with Geo Entertainment’s most popular drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2′ and so far he has appeared in several other hit Pakistani dramas.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kylie Jenner
1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite after a separation

After two years of separation, American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her...
Pori Moni rape case
3 hours ago
Four held in custody for attempted rape after actress Pori Moni filed case

Uttara Club Ltd’s previous President, Nasir Uddin Mahmud and his partner Tuhin...
Ali Zafar Parliament Tension
3 hours ago
Ali Zafar Gives His Two Cents After Recent Parliament Chaos

Pakistan's singing sensation Ali Zafar has shared his two cents over the...
Jennifer Lopez
4 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘seem inseparable’ in new PDA photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez engaged in a lot of PDA after...
Hira Mani complain
5 hours ago
No one invites me to their wedding, Hira Mani complains

One of the leading and talented actresses of the Pakistani drama industry,...
Shaan Shahid token tax
5 hours ago
Excise Department stops Shaan Shahid for non-payment of token tax

Pakistani actor, producer, model, writer and film director, Armaghan Shahid, better known...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

'Unparliamentary' Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan
1 hour ago
‘Unparliamentary’ Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the...
rupee weakens against dollar
1 hour ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued its downward trend against the US dollar on...
Kylie Jenner
1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite after a separation

After two years of separation, American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her...
Falsa Drink Benefits
1 hour ago
This Sweet-Sour Falsa (Grewia Asiatica) Is A Multi-Tasking Snack

Nature has blessed us with all the bounties including fruits and vegetables...