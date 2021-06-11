Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistani YouTuber Irfan Junejo’s mother passes away

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 11:58 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Irfan Junejo

The mother of Pakistan’s famous YouTuber Irfan Junejo has passed away, the news of which he announced through his message on social media.

Irfan Junejo shared a story to his verified Instagram account, giving the sad news to his fans and friends.

“My mother passed away last night. She was all had in this world” said the YouTuber in his Instagram story.

Addressing the fans, Irfan Junejo wrote, “I would be really grateful if you can remember her and our family in your prayers.”

The eldest son of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, Mujadid Sabri, also delivered the sad news of the demised of Irfan Junejo’s mother via his Instagram story.

In his message, Mujadid Sabri prayed for the forgiveness of Irfan Junejo’s mother and also appealed to the fans to recite Surah Al-Fatiha for the deceased.

It should be noted that Irfan Junejo is one of the famous YouTubers of Pakistan and many young people in Pakistan have stepped into the world of Vlogging after being influenced by his Vlogs.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Aiman Muneeb
3 hours ago
Why do netizens think Aiman Khan adresses Muneeb disrespectfully?

Muneeb Butt, a well-known actor of the Pakistani drama industry, says that...
Farhan Saeed
3 hours ago
Our country is threatened by the citizens: Farhan Saeed

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed posted on social media regarding a video...
Mariyam Nafees Firdous Ashiq
4 hours ago
Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees reacts to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s video

Actress Mariyam Nafees reacted to the viral video of Firdous Ashiq Awan...
Actress Aiman Khan
14 hours ago
Actress Aiman Khan announced the launch of her own perfume

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan made an announcement on social media that she's...
Boman Irani's mother
1 day ago
Boman Irani’s mother passes away at 94

Jerbanoo Irani, mother of the senior Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who played...
Irina Shayk
1 day ago
Irina Shayk totally ‘smitten’ by Kanye West as their romance intensifies

Irina Shayk and Since Kanye West have been secretly dating for a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021
6 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR. Today...
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19
20 mins ago
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19

Vitamin D is often used to better shield against respiratory tract infections....
USD TO INR
28 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,11th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.06 (Last updated on 11th June...
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates
30 mins ago
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Latest News Of Budget 2021 Pakistan

The budget for the financial year 2022-2021 will be presented in the...