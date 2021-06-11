Pakistani YouTuber Irfan Junejo’s mother passes away

The mother of Pakistan’s famous YouTuber Irfan Junejo has passed away, the news of which he announced through his message on social media.

Irfan Junejo shared a story to his verified Instagram account, giving the sad news to his fans and friends.

“My mother passed away last night. She was all had in this world” said the YouTuber in his Instagram story.

Addressing the fans, Irfan Junejo wrote, “I would be really grateful if you can remember her and our family in your prayers.”

The eldest son of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, Mujadid Sabri, also delivered the sad news of the demised of Irfan Junejo’s mother via his Instagram story.

In his message, Mujadid Sabri prayed for the forgiveness of Irfan Junejo’s mother and also appealed to the fans to recite Surah Al-Fatiha for the deceased.

It should be noted that Irfan Junejo is one of the famous YouTubers of Pakistan and many young people in Pakistan have stepped into the world of Vlogging after being influenced by his Vlogs.