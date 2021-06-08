Pakistan’s famed ‎Musician and Singer Farhad Humayun passes away today, confirmed his elder cousin Taimur Rahman on Tuesday on Twitter.

The artist shared the sad news and expressed his deepest grief. He wrote:

“My cousin, Farhad Humayun, has passed away. He was an incredible musician and artist. An emptiness has taken the place of his larger-than-life personality.”

My cousin, Farhad Humayun, has passed away. He was an incredible musician and artist. An emptiness has taken the place of his larger than life personality. pic.twitter.com/MODrRJzX6u — Taimur Rahman (@Taimur_Laal) June 8, 2021

On the other hand, Pakistani band Overload’s Facebook post read, “The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art.”

“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today,” it added.

“We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring”. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a riot!” the post concluded.

The cause of his death is still unclear, however, Humayun was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and was being operated on by the “world’s greatest surgeon”.

Condolences Pour In For Farhad Humayun

With a heavy heart, several fellow celebrities, netizens and friends took to their social media to mourn the untimely demise of the iconic musician.

Overload’s former lead vocalist Meesha Shafi paid tribute to the late musician via her Twitter.

“RIP Fadi.’ “Thinking only of the good times we shared. My career in music began with Overload. We were at loggerheads at times but made some undeniably good music on the way. This is just one of those brilliant songs. Sharing this in your memory,” Shafi wrote.

https://t.co/uPePR8Vbsv RIP Fadi

Thinking only of the good times we shared. My career in music began with Overload.

We were at loggerheads at times but made some undeniably good music on the way. This is just one of those brilliant songs. Sharing this in your memory. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) June 8, 2021

Popular YouTuber vMooroo shared his memories with Farhad. “I grew up listening to overload, being inspired, electrified and entranced by it. Farhad Humayun was my Pakistani musical hero through my teenage years. Sad to hear he passed away and suffered from cancer so. He will always be the king of the drums,” he wrote.

I grew up listening to overload, being inspired, electrified and entranced by it. Farhad humayun was my pakistani musical hero through my teenage years. Sad to hear he passed away and suffered with cancer so. He will always be the king of the drums. Allah maghfirat farmayein. pic.twitter.com/yUSPzxoqE5 — Mooroo (@Mooroo4) June 8, 2021

Farhad Humayun Career

Farhad Humayun began his musical journey in 1999 and was the music society president at the National College of Arts. The musician went on to conquer the music scene in Pakistan but also shone brightly in the spotlight after growing the music band Overload and appearing on Coke Studio.