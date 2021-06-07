Double Click 728 x 90
“Personal Grievances Should Remain Private” – Hania Seemingly Responds To Asim Azhar’s Retort

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 01:01 pm
Amidst the ongoing fiasco online, actress Hania Aamir, who brought storm all over social media by hitting a cryptic tweet at her ex Asim Azhar, said that she was speaking up against misogyny and cyber-bullying.

Hania Aamir took to her Instagram and penned a detailed note seemingly to respond to Asim Azhar’s remarks. She said that it is important for her to clearly state it is not an ‘ex vs ex’ debate and her complaint is against harassment and bullying on the internet.

“I’d like to add that I am not speaking against men. I am speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying. It can destroy lives and put people at risk, and that is a very scary reality, which I cannot stand by and merely watch happen to anyone. We must stand with the oppressed regardless of their gender, which I always have and always will.”

Without mentioning anyone’s name, the actress said, “I’m going to state the facts one last time. This is not about what he said or what she said. It is important for me to clearly state it is not an ‘ex vs ex’ debate. It is about shedding light on a much larger issue.”

She further said, “My complaint is against harassment and bullying on the internet. My complaint is against the man who committed this heinous act and the people who made his video viral.”

“My complaint is against a public figure (irrespective of any kind of history) knowingly inciting hate by bullying a woman when she’s trying to pick herself up after the disgust on the internet against her. My complaint is against a public figure thinking its funny that a woman is being targeted sexually, objectified and abused on the internet and openly sharing his sentiment on a public platform for which he received immense support and adulation, if I may add,” she added.

“I am raising my voice against misogyny and the prevalent mindset that a man can get away with absolutely anything on the internet without any shape or form of accountability. Again it is not about an ex vs an ex. It is about the abused vs the abuser,” Hania said more.

Earlier, Asim Azhar took to Instagram to share no one came to his defence when everyone was trolling him. The singer also addressed the ‘Kat Gaya Kat Gaya’ meme fest, saying everything was directed towards me.

While it is not apparent, the timing of it seems to be a reply to his ex Hania, who too allegedly put him on blast on Twitter as she wrote: “You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity.”

Note that the backlash had gotten to the actress as she took to social media to share a video clip where she is seen distressed and one of her friends is trying to bring a smile on her face.

She wrote a lengthy caption that read: “Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with a difference of opinion is not a thing.”

She continued, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong.”

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania concluded.

