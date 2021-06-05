Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe as she always slays in her dresses, looking gorgeous and stunning in every dress as she appears on the screen.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers. She has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

The global star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows the magic of black dresses in winning hearts as she had made her most fashionable appearance in them.

The 38 years-old beautiful actress, loves the color black as she frequently appears wearing her favorite color. Check out the 3 times she rocked black dresses like a queen!

Priyanka looked stunning in a black translucent Ralph & Russo minidress, matching with her beautiful husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a translucent Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini polka-dot gown. The stunning gown is ideal for weekend brunches, intimate evening outings, or even nightclubs.

For a dinner date with Nick Jonas after the Golden Globes last year, Priyanka nailed a daring sheer flowery dress. Her black midi dress had a transparent bottom with embroidered flower embroidery that looked stunning.