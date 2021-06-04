On the Occasion of Angelina Jolie’s 46th Birthday here are some photos down the memory lane and some truly heartwarming moments of the actress under the spotlight.

Angelina Jolie has completed another year of life as she stepped in her 46th birthday. The actress is celebrating her 46th birthday today and fans have flooded social media with wishes for the actress.

Angelina Jolie’s vintage photos range from red carpet appearances to her first Oscar win. Take a look:

Angelina Jolie poses backstage after winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles back in 2000.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the world premiere of the film ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”‘ in 2001 in Westwood, CA.

Angelina Jolie on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2003 at NBC Studios in Burbank, California.

Angelina Jolie talks about her role as Lara Croft at the Comic-Con Convention in San Diego, California in 2003 .

Actress looks stunning as ever as she attends the world premiere of ‘Taking Lives’ in Hollywood in 2004

A year after her first Oscars victory, Angelina attends the 73rd Annual Academy Awards in 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Angelina’s surprising hairdo definitely makes for a great vintage throwback. The actress attends the National Board of Review Awards in New York City in February 1999.