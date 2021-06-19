Photos from Hareem Shah’s bridal shoot go viral

Controversial Pakistani TikTok star and actress Hareem Shah‘s recent bridal shoot has gone viral on social media.

Hareem Shah shared some of her charming videos from her bridal shoot to her Instagram account in which she can be seen donned in a beautiful red bridal dress.

Hareem Shah wore gold jewelery with her red dress which is adds to the beauty of the TikTok sensation.

Hareem Shah also added various Punjabi songs as background music in her videos.

Hareem Shah also wore another bridal dress, which was a gray style coat, similar to that of William’s bride.

Videos of Hareem Shah’s bridal shoot are being liked not only on TikTok but also on Instagram.

Hareem Shah will soon show the essence of her acting in her first web series ‘Raaz’.

‘Raaz’ is directed by Asad Ali Zaidi, and the web series will be shown on Urdu Flex.

It is not clear whether the story of ‘Raaz’ is based on Hareem Shah’s personal life or not, but if you look at the trailer, it seems that the story of the series is inspired by her life.