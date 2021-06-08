Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a supermodel and a mother and her slender physique and flexible features have allowed her to experiment with fashion in ways that few others would. We applaud her on- and off-the-runway inventiveness for this.

Recently, the model, Gigi Hadid made headlines for wearing an adorable mustard yellow crochet top with pink floral appliqués and paired with matching pants. Now, everyone seems ready to see her new stunning and ravishing look.

It’s fair to say that this supermodel looks fantastic in anything she wears, whether she’s wandering around Manhattan in bright sweatpants or prancing down the Parisian catwalks in John Paul Gaultier.

Gigi Hadid is an American model, she made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. In 2016, she was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council.

Here are some pictures, take a look: