Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Hina Masood

08th Jun, 2021. 04:40 pm
Gigi Hadid runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a supermodel and a mother and her slender physique and flexible features have allowed her to experiment with fashion in ways that few others would. We applaud her on- and off-the-runway inventiveness for this.

Recently, the model, Gigi Hadid made headlines for wearing an adorable mustard yellow crochet top with pink floral appliqués and paired with matching pants. Now, everyone seems ready to see her new stunning and ravishing look.

It’s fair to say that this supermodel looks fantastic in anything she wears, whether she’s wandering around Manhattan in bright sweatpants or prancing down the Parisian catwalks in John Paul Gaultier.

Gigi Hadid is an American model, she made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. In 2016, she was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council.

Here are some pictures, take a look:

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Max Mara show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Miu Miu Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Gigi Hadid is seen wearing checkered coat and cropped blazer, camel two tone pants, striped button shirt outside Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Nine on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/GC Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Gigi Hadid is seen during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: A model walks the runway during the Moschino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on February 20, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

 

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Valentino Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Moschino show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

 

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

 

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 13: Gigi Hadid walks the runway, wearing Versace, at the CR runway x LUISAVIAROMA 90th Anniversary Show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 13, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)

