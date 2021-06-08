Double Click 728 x 90
Photos: Govinda and Neelam Kothari get all nostalgic on stage

Hina Masood

08th Jun, 2021. 04:32 pm
Govinda and Neelam Kothari

90’s Bollywood stars, Govinda and Neelam Kothari win the hearts of audiences as they gracefully dance on stage of the kids dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari were praised for their romantic connection and were regarded as the ideal on-screen couple. They were recently spotted together on the sets of Super Dancer 4. After more than 20 years apart, the pair reunited on the show Super Dancer 4.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari on Super Dancer 4

Neelam Kothari Soni is an Indian jewellery designer and actress, known mononymously as Neelam. She made her acting debut with Jawaani (1984) opposite debutant Karan Shah. Neelam has thereafter starred opposite Govinda in Love 86 (1986),

Neelam looked stunning in a black sequin outfit, which she complemented with amazing jewellery. She looked stunning, and she was accompanied by Govinda, who wore a black blazer and the same colour trousers as Neelam.

