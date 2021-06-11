Prince Edward opens up about Prince Harry & the Royal family’s split

Prince Edward has spoken out on Prince Harry’s unfortunate break with Meghan Markle and their break with the royal family, calling it ‘sad.’

The Earl of Wessex discussed the recent drama surrounding Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughter, Lilibet, in an interview with the BBC.

Talking about the birth of the young royal, Edward said, “Well, we just wish them all happiness. That’s fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they’re very happy.”

“Of course, you know. I mean it’s . . . there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We’ve all been there. I stay way out of it. It’s much the safest place to be,” he added.

“We’ve all had that same spotlight shone on our lives,” Edward continued. “We’ve been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all deal with it in different ways.”

Earlier, the Queen’s eldest son spoke to CNN about Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family.

“It’s difficult for everyone but that’s families for you,” he said. Expressing understanding of Harry and Meghan’s predicament, he continued, “We wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision.”