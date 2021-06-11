Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Prince Edward opens up about Prince Harry & the Royal family’s split

Hina Masood

11th Jun, 2021. 12:00 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Prince Edward

Prince Edward has spoken out on Prince Harry’s unfortunate break with Meghan Markle and their break with the royal family, calling it ‘sad.’

The Earl of Wessex discussed the recent drama surrounding Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughter, Lilibet, in an interview with the BBC.

Talking about the birth of the young royal, Edward said, “Well, we just wish them all happiness. That’s fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they’re very happy.”

“Of course, you know. I mean it’s . . . there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We’ve all been there. I stay way out of it. It’s much the safest place to be,” he added.

“We’ve all had that same spotlight shone on our lives,” Edward continued. “We’ve been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all deal with it in different ways.”

Earlier, the Queen’s eldest son spoke to CNN about Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family.

“It’s difficult for everyone but that’s families for you,” he said. Expressing understanding of Harry and Meghan’s predicament, he continued, “We wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kareena Kapoor
23 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for the weekend as she shares a no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her new shirt and a makeup-free...
Kim Kardashian
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is open to finding a guy in order to move on

Kim Kardashian is ready to find a man to move on with...
Meghan Markle
3 hours ago
Why did Meghan Markle keep her daughter’s birth private?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet...
Humaima Malick
4 hours ago
Humaima Malick applauds Pakistani politican Firdous Ashiq Awan

The versatile Bollywood and Lollywood actress Humaima Malick, who has shown the...
Riz Ahmed
4 hours ago
Riz Ahmed makes an effort to portray Muslims in a better light in movies

British actor Riz Ahmed made an attempt on Thursday to reform the...
Meera's mother
4 hours ago
Five arrested for an attempt to occupy actress Meera’s mother’s plaza

In Lahore, police foiled an attempt to seize the plaza of Pakistani...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021
57 seconds ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month
3 mins ago
Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) seeks offers for the hosting rights of...
Budget 2021-22 Reduced tax on cars
14 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Tax To Be Reduced On vehicles smaller than 850 cc

In the federal budget 2021-22, being presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
USDT TO PKR
19 mins ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...