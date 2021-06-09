Double Click 728 x 90
Prince Harry excited to introduce his daughter to the Queen via video call

Hina Masood

09th Jun, 2021. 11:01 am
Prince Harry

After the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very excited to introduce their daughter Lilibet Lilibetto Queen in person.
The new  parents, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arranged the video with the monarch right after they welcomed their daughter. They were excited to show their newborn baby girl to Queen.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor had a very significant encounter on the books not long after her birth on June 4. The introduction to her namesake, Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen received a video call from Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who has already made history as the first child of senior members of the royal family to be born in America.

According to a source in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived” as soon as they returned home from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, not far from the family’s home in Montecito, California.

