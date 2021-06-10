Double Click 728 x 90
Prince Harry’s daughter’s name may prove to be a ‘curse than a blessing’

Hina Masood

10th Jun, 2021. 10:53 am
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very focused on maintaining a private life which is free of media intrusion.

It appears that naming their kid after Princess Diana, the world’s most pursued woman by photographers, and Queen Elizabeth may wind up being a curse for them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and welcomed her happily.

Sean O’Grady wrote an article for The Independent in which he stated: “Less trouble booking a table at a fashionable restaurant, getting a ticket for the must-see musical, or – you never know – a job.”

He went on to say, “The downside, of course, as with all celeb stuff, is that giving her such a name will merely heighten interest in her as she grows up,”

“Her name may turn out to be more of a curse than a blessing, if the poignant experience of the past is anything to go by,” he added.

He further wrote that this will lead to conjecture about who the newest member of the family resembles most and “whether she inherits Diana’s sense of style or the Queen’s sense of duty; and, of course, who she’ll be dating.”

