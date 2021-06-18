“Regretting projects after they’re finished is wrong”, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak said in her Instagram story that it will be wrong to say that she regrets the end of the project with her co-stars, Faysal Quraishi and Aijaz Aslam.

Answering a question regarding the drama serial ‘Log Kya Kahenge’, she said that she enjoyed working with Faysal Quraishi and Aijaz Aslam in this drama. She further said, “I wish is project main main bilawaja itna na Roti.”

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak said, “Project k khatam honay k baad yeh kehna that i regret doing it “i believe” is wrong. As much as I loved working with Faisal Bhai and Aijaaz Bhai (cutest and fun people).”

The actress also said, “Obviously I can’t tell you details but this project would have been better and a hit agar kuch cheezain waisay na hoti jaisi huwi theen,”

Concluding her message, she wrote, “Can’t wait to meet @faysalquraishi and @aijazaslam, I love you and miss you both.”

It may be recalled that model Saheefa Jabbar got married to her close friend Khawaja Khizer ​Hussain in Lahore in 2017.