Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“Regretting projects after they’re finished is wrong”, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 04:03 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak said in her Instagram story that it will be wrong to say that she regrets the end of the project with her co-stars, Faysal Quraishi and Aijaz Aslam.

Answering a question regarding the drama serial ‘Log Kya Kahenge’, she said that she enjoyed working with Faysal Quraishi and Aijaz Aslam in this drama. She further said, “I wish is project main main bilawaja itna na Roti.”

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak said, “Project k khatam honay k baad yeh kehna that i regret doing it “i believe” is wrong. As much as I loved working with Faisal Bhai and Aijaaz Bhai (cutest and fun people).”

The actress also said, “Obviously I can’t tell you details but this project would have been better and a hit agar kuch cheezain waisay na hoti jaisi huwi theen,”

Concluding her message, she wrote, “Can’t wait to meet @faysalquraishi and @aijazaslam, I love you and miss you both.”

It may be recalled that model Saheefa Jabbar got married to her close friend Khawaja Khizer ​Hussain in Lahore in 2017.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

James Corden
58 mins ago
James Corden jokes that he would rather ‘lie down’ than work out

James Corden is eager to get back in shape, but he confesses...
Kylie Jenner
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner reveals when she will get married

Kylie Jenner has answered a fan's burning question about whether or not...
Alex Rodriguez
3 hours ago
Alex Rodriguez accepts that reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez is unlikely

Alex Rodriguez has come to terms with the truth that his romance...
Bilal Ashraf dramas
3 hours ago
After Pakistani films, Bilal Ashraf will be seen in dramas as well

Bilal Ashraf, a renowned actor of the Pakistani showbiz industry, was advised...
Machine Gun
5 hours ago
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ecstatic to be engaged

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren't interested in wasting time when...
Minal Khan Fahad Mustafa
5 hours ago
What did Minal Khan thank Fahad Mustafa for?

Popular Pakistani actress Minal Khan thanked renowned actor and host Fahad Mustafa...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips to follow
30 mins ago
How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips

Hair loss is more common than people realize. However, depending on the...
Kevin O’Brien retires from ODI cricket
51 mins ago
Irish Batsman Kevin O’Brien Withdraws From ODI Cricket

Ireland’s star batsman Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from ODI cricket....
James Corden
58 mins ago
James Corden jokes that he would rather ‘lie down’ than work out

James Corden is eager to get back in shape, but he confesses...
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients
1 hour ago
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

A review of data from over 30,000 American adults revealed that skipping...