Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sana Javed drives her husband around town on a heavy bike

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 10:37 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Sana Javed heavy bike

Sana Javed rode a motorcycle with her husband Umair Jaswal and shared a photo with him on her official social media account.

Sana took to her Instagram account, hoping her husband enjoyed the ride. She wrote, “Hope you enjoyed the ride.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

In this photo shared on the app, Umair Jaswal can be seen sitting in the back seat wearing a helmet while Sana can be seen sitting in the front wearing a cap.

Umair Jaswal also replied to his wife’s statement saying that he liked the ride very much.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kashif Zameer arrested
3 hours ago
TikToker Kashif Zameer apprehended in the Engin Altan lawsuit

The accused TikToker Kashif Zameer who duped the hero of Turkish drama...
Minal Aiman
13 hours ago
Minal Khan’s latest video goes viral on social media

Leading Pakistani actress and social media sensation Minal Khan's latest video gone...
Maya Ali
13 hours ago
Maya Ali looks Elegant In her latest photo shoot

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and...
Areeba Habib
14 hours ago
Areeba Habib advised politicians to enroll in school

Leading Pakistani actress and model Areeba Habib gave important advice to Pakistani...
Billie Eilish
14 hours ago
Billie Eilish features on Rolling Stones cover

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish graced the cover of Rolling Stone...
Anushka Sen tested positive for Covid-19
16 hours ago
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: contestant Anushka Sen tested positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actress Anushka Sen, who is the youngest contestant of Khatron Ke...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand
2 mins ago
WTC 2021: India, New Zealand To Lock Horns For The Much Anticipated Final

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the...
WhatsApp: Five new features that could be available shortly
9 mins ago
WhatsApp: Five new features that could be available shortly

WhatsApp is developing a variety of features for both Android and iOS....
Dollar to QAR
13 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 18th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan
16 mins ago
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control in Afghanistan as the cases...