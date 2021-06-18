Sana Javed drives her husband around town on a heavy bike

Sana Javed rode a motorcycle with her husband Umair Jaswal and shared a photo with him on her official social media account.

Sana took to her Instagram account, hoping her husband enjoyed the ride. She wrote, “Hope you enjoyed the ride.”

In this photo shared on the app, Umair Jaswal can be seen sitting in the back seat wearing a helmet while Sana can be seen sitting in the front wearing a cap.

Umair Jaswal also replied to his wife’s statement saying that he liked the ride very much.