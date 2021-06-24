Double Click 728 x 90
Sanam Saeed questions Shireen Mazari’s silence on Imran Khan’s statement

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 02:46 pm
Popular Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed questioned Shireen Mazari’s silence on Imran Khan’s statement about men having ‘an impact’ as a result of women’s short dresses.

Sanam Saeed asked the Federal Minister for Human Rights to convey a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She took part in a discussion on social media two days after the PM’s interview, and asked Mazari to compile a list for Imran Khan that mentions incidents of daily abuse of men, women and children.

The actress also wrote that the list should also clarify and mention what kind of clothes the victims of brutality wore.

Sanam Saeed lamented that such provocative and disturbing statements should never be made again.

It should be noted that Sanam Saeed is not the only artist to respond to Imran Khan’s statement but before that Ushna Shah, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Osman Khalid Butt and others also expressed their views.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking about the incidents of obscenity and sexual abuse in the country in an interview on American TV on Monday said that men are not robots, and that their emotions are inflamed by women’s provocative dressing.

Imran Khan’s statement has been met with strong reactions from social media users as they hold divided opinions regarding the controversial statement of the PM.

