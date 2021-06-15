Double Click 728 x 90
Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 12:49 pm
Sara Ali Khan Sushant Singh

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide.

She shared a photo with the late Bollywood star to her Instagram account and wrote that she still cannot believe that he is not with us.

“Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The actress further wrote, “Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here.
From Kedarnath to Andromeda”

It should be mentioned here that the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment after he committed suicide last year. Since then, many things against Bollywood have started to arise. People blame the Bollywood mafia as well as the star kids who are taking jobs of the talented actors.

