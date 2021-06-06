Selena Gomez Planning to Launch her brand “Rare Beauty” in Pakistan?

American singer Selena Gomez is making waves these days with her makeup brand Rare Beauty. and now, they are also launching it internationally on Sephora.

The brand revealed on Wednesday the news to its customers. Rare Beauty will be going global on July 1 and Selena Gomez is really excited about it. She says,

“We will be launching internationally on July 1st. this has been an absolute dream of mine. I cannot wait for you to try the collection and see all of the looks that you create with my products.”

Rare Beauty also shared a list of countries, where its products will be launched . France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. Makeup fans can buy the products through Sephora.

Unfortunately, Pakistan was not on the list, and when a netizen asked them about it, the brand reassured them that they are working to launch in Pakistani markets soon.