Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what his grandmother named him

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 01:01 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Shah Rukh Khan Abdur Rehman

The Bollywood king, popularly known as Shah Rukh Khan around the world, has revealed that his grandmother named him Abdur Rehman as a child.

According to Indian media reports, Shah Rukh Khan attended the program of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher as a guest where he shared an important secret with the fans.

In the program, Anupam Kher asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Do you know a person named Abdur Rehman?” To which the actor said, “I don’t know anyone but my maternal grandmother had named me Abdur Rehman in my childhood.”

In response to Shah Rukh Khan’s revelation, the host asked, “Were you surprised by my question?” The actor replied, “Yes!” I am surprised because my name is not registered anywhere and no one knows.

The Bollywood actor said he didn’t like the name and his cousins ​​used to annoy him by singing and old song which was something like ‘Abdur Rehman ki main Abdur Rehmaniya.’

“After that, my father changed my name to Shah Rukh Khan and I was registered everywhere with the same name and that name became my identity,” he said.

The actor added that Shah Rukh means ‘prince-like face’.

It should be noted that superstar Shah Rukh Khan started his career in the TV industry in 1980 and made his film debut in 1992 with Deewana.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shah Rukh Khan
1 day ago
Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan’s tweet asking him if he is ‘berozgaar’

Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan answered a range of queries ranging from...
Shah Rukh Khan
1 day ago
Shah Rukh Khan is back on set for ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan returned to work on Thursday, filming his upcoming spy...
Kareena
1 day ago
Kareena wishes Karishma a happy birthday calling her second mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood superstar, expressed her love and heartfelt birthday...
Rakhi Sawant
2 days ago
Rakhi Sawant defends Salman Khan against ‘ek number ka jhoota’ KRK

Rakhi Sawant takes Salman Khan's side in his ongoing feud against KRK....
Akshay Kumar new film
2 days ago
Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Filhaal 2-Mohabbat’ first look is out now

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed the first look of his upcoming film...
Kriti Sanon
4 days ago
Kriti Sanon gives biker chick vibes for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon channeled major biker chick vibes as she posed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

iraq militias
8 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
37 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [26 June 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...