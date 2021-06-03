Double Click 728 x 90
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram A Very Happy Birthday With A Lovely Note

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 11:44 am
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram

Former national cricket team captain Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has penned an emotional message to her husband on his birthday with a lengthy and beautiful note.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. A man that proves age just really is a number”, Shaniera wrote on social media.

She then took to her Instagram to write a lovely birthday love note to her husband, who is celebrating 55 years of success and health, along with an adorable snap.

The social media activist said, “Heroes come and go but legends are forever! You truly are an inspiration to not only our little family but to the world. You prove that age is only a number and that it’s possible to keep getting better with time. I feel you are younger than when we first met but wiser than ever before, and they are the ingredients to life we all strive for!”

“I’m so proud of the person you were before we met and the man you have since become. A true trailblazer, a stand-alone asset to this world and a truly remarkable man in and out of the public eye. You make me want to be a better human and teach me that the real meaning of happiness is by living in the moment and making every bit of those moments count. I know we are not together today for your birthday but you have made it seem as though we have never even been apart for a minute,” added Shaniera.

Extending further prayers to Wasim Akram, the gorgeous wife added, “I wish you a long life, a happy one and the more we keep laughing the faster the time will go till we are back in each other’s arms. You’re are and always will be the best thing that has happened to me. I love you now and for always.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)

