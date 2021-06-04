Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shooting of Indiana Jones 5 to commence in England next week

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 11:53 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Indiana Jones 5

Shooting for Indiana Jones’ new film will begin next week in London at Pinewood Studios. The film will be based on the intriguing characters in the haunted old castle, the Bamburgh castle.

The film will be shot in Northumberland, located in North East England. Directors of Indiana Jones say that this is a big challenge for them and that they are ready to counter this challenge. This is a great production and great news for the British film industry.

The haunted old fort, located on the northeast coast of England has been selected for filming.

The story of the film revolves around a woman who, according to past stories, threw herself off the wall due to infidelity by her lover. Now the ‘Pink Lady’ from the Middle Ages wanders around the castle in the form of a demon.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Sonya Hussyn Madhuri
6 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn declared Pakistan’s Madhuri Dixit

Leading and talented actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sonya Hussyn Bukharee...
Wasim Akram
8 hours ago
Twitter wishes the ‘King of Swings,’ Wasim Akram, a happy 55th birthday

Wasim Akram, former Pakistan fast bowler celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday...
Ayaz Samoo
8 hours ago
Ayaz Samoo Aka Sajid Billa Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Pakistani showbiz industry’s actor, model, host, writer, and standup comedian Ayaz Samoo...
Ayeza Khan
9 hours ago
Ayeza Khan crosses 100,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan, Pakistani actress who has recently joined TikTok, has crossed 100,000...
BTS
9 hours ago
BTS unveils blazing dance performance videos for 2021 Festa

Global singers from BTS recently unveiled the first ever look into their...
Mehar Bano
9 hours ago
What is Mehar Bano grateful to Saba Qamar for?

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano revealed during a recent interview that she was...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
8 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
11 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
21 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
43 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...