Shooting of Indiana Jones 5 to commence in England next week

Shooting for Indiana Jones’ new film will begin next week in London at Pinewood Studios. The film will be based on the intriguing characters in the haunted old castle, the Bamburgh castle.

The film will be shot in Northumberland, located in North East England. Directors of Indiana Jones say that this is a big challenge for them and that they are ready to counter this challenge. This is a great production and great news for the British film industry.

The haunted old fort, located on the northeast coast of England has been selected for filming.

The story of the film revolves around a woman who, according to past stories, threw herself off the wall due to infidelity by her lover. Now the ‘Pink Lady’ from the Middle Ages wanders around the castle in the form of a demon.