Shreya Ghoshal Shares First Adorable Snap With Her Newly-born Son

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 03:25 pm
Shreya Ghoshal baby boy

Famed Indian singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal has treated fans and paparazzi with the first glimpse of his son, who was born on May 22.

Sharing the first photo of her son on Instagram, Shreya also revealed his name. She wrote, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’.

The singer further penned a beautiful note saying: “He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love, only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream. @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Earlier, the Teri Ore singer took to her social media handle and announced the news of his baby boy’s arrival.

God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Fans, social media users, friends and fellow celebrities wished the new mom and her baby a healthy and prosperous future and also extended lovely congratulatory messages.

Shreya, who has sung in countless Bollywood movies, has been awarded several trophies in her life for her melodious and mesmerizing voice which intoxicates the listeners.

