Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Hina Masood

05th Jun, 2021. 05:33 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Shweta Tiwari

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak recently did a fascinating photoshoot. Shweta shared her BTS video with adoration and love.

Palak Tiwari who also works in Hindi cinema disappeared from Instagram a few days ago, and returned to the photo-sharing platform sharing stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot.

On her Instagram Stories, Shweta called Palak “my princess” and added a few heart emoticons to a video of the behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

Palak was seen in the video playing with numerous stances while wearing her dress. The fashion designer who styled Palak originally shared the footage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor Robinson (@stylingbyvictor)

Palak Tiwari resurfaced on Instagram on Friday with a new series of photoshoot photos. Palak’s verified account had previously been deleted or deactivated.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
20 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Engin Altan
30 mins ago
Have a look at Engin Altan enoying his favorite water sport

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role of Ertugrul...
Hania Aamir social media
3 hours ago
Hania Aamir discloses the main reason why she uses social media

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hania Aamir responded to all...
Hira Mani son
3 hours ago
Hira Mani reveals why she is proud of her youngest son

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hira Mani has revealed in...
Meghan Markle Second pregnancy
4 hours ago
Meghan Markle Suffers Pregnancy Complications as her baby girl’s arrival nears

Meghan Markle is experiencing severe pregnancy complications as she is expecting her...
Aiman Minal late father
4 hours ago
Aiman & Minal’s mother pens emotional message For her late husband

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan's mother Uzma Mubeen, whose daughters have shown...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
20 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
21 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
24 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Engin Altan
30 mins ago
Have a look at Engin Altan enoying his favorite water sport

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role of Ertugrul...