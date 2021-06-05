Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak recently did a fascinating photoshoot. Shweta shared her BTS video with adoration and love.

Palak Tiwari who also works in Hindi cinema disappeared from Instagram a few days ago, and returned to the photo-sharing platform sharing stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot.

On her Instagram Stories, Shweta called Palak “my princess” and added a few heart emoticons to a video of the behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

Palak was seen in the video playing with numerous stances while wearing her dress. The fashion designer who styled Palak originally shared the footage.

Palak Tiwari resurfaced on Instagram on Friday with a new series of photoshoot photos. Palak’s verified account had previously been deleted or deactivated.