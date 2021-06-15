Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

 Sonya Hussyn hopes PM Khan will make Pakistan a better place to live in

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 12:16 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sonya Hussyn PM Khan

Leading and talented actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sonya Hussyn Bukharee said that she likes Imran Khan very much and only Imran Khan will make Pakistan better.

She said that she would give Imran Khan ten out of ten marks no matter what he says because whatever he says is from the heart.

Sonya Hussyn attended a private ‘Cricket Celebration’ show in which she praised cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Imran Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq and said that she is a fan of all of them.

Apart from Imran Khan, she also commented on other politicians of the country. Sonya Hussyn termed Mustafa Kamal a good man.

She also said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif changed the map of Lahore which she liked.

Sonya Hussyn said, “”The best policy to deal with criticism on social media is to ignore them as it will take time for people to develop maturity.”

“I wonder if there is nothing good left in our country for the trolls to say. People consider social media as a toy to play with as they inconsiderately say whatever they want”, she added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
9 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
Sara Ali Khan Sushant Singh
41 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the late Sushant Singh...
Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat
2 hours ago
Asim Azhar impressed after hearing Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat on flute

Asim Azhar's songs are loved by his fans but this time the...
Susan Sarandon
2 hours ago
‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face’ Susan Sarandon praises her co-star

Susan Sarandon, a legendary Hollywood actress, talks about her experience working with...
Feroze Khan marriage
2 hours ago
Feroze Khan advises people to marry more than once

One of the leading actor, model and video jockey of the Pakistani...
Gigi Hadid
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid gets candid about the mixed race household

Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened up about growing up in a mixed-race family...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case
6 mins ago
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and...
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
9 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
BCH TO PKR
17 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
26 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...