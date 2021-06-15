 Sonya Hussyn hopes PM Khan will make Pakistan a better place to live in

Leading and talented actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sonya Hussyn Bukharee said that she likes Imran Khan very much and only Imran Khan will make Pakistan better.

She said that she would give Imran Khan ten out of ten marks no matter what he says because whatever he says is from the heart.

Sonya Hussyn attended a private ‘Cricket Celebration’ show in which she praised cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Imran Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq and said that she is a fan of all of them.

Apart from Imran Khan, she also commented on other politicians of the country. Sonya Hussyn termed Mustafa Kamal a good man.

She also said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif changed the map of Lahore which she liked.

Sonya Hussyn said, “”The best policy to deal with criticism on social media is to ignore them as it will take time for people to develop maturity.”

“I wonder if there is nothing good left in our country for the trolls to say. People consider social media as a toy to play with as they inconsiderately say whatever they want”, she added.