The mystery behind Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s choice for name unveiled

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and were aware of when it came to naming their newly born daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured the late Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth through their daughter’s name.

In a statement, the couple said: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Lilibet, which is also the Queen’s nickname, means “God’s promise” which could be a nod to Meghan’s unborn child, who she lost through a miscarriage.

She shared that she felt “an almost unbearable grief” as she was losing her child.

Speaking about the tragic incident , Meghan said she felt "an almost unbearable grief", adding that "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Prince Harry in attendance.

The baby was born Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mother and child are “healthy and well and settling in at home,” the spokesperson said.

