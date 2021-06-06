Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The mystery behind Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s choice for name unveiled

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 11:33 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and were aware of when it came to naming their newly born daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured the late Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth through their daughter’s name.
In a statement, the couple said: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Lilibet, which is also the Queen’s nickname, means “God’s promise” which could be a nod to Meghan’s unborn child, who she lost through a miscarriage.

She shared that she felt “an almost unbearable grief” as she was losing her child.
Speaking about the tragic incident , Meghan said she felt “an almost unbearable grief”, adding that “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”
Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Prince Harry in attendance.

 

Meghan Markle gives birth to a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her second child with Prince Harry, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.

It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The baby was born Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mother and child are “healthy and well and settling in at home,” the spokesperson said.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

I May Destroy You
2 hours ago
British Academy TV Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ wins

In a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan
4 hours ago
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer
4 hours ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are loving their reunion

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making appearance in...
Neha Kakkar
5 hours ago
‘Wish I could give you more’ says Rohanpreet on Neha’s Birthday bash

On the special occasion of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, her husband...
Deepika Padukone
5 hours ago
Photos: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in her least favorite color

Deepika Padukone dislikes the color yellow, yet she slayed in all yellow...
Feroze Khan
5 hours ago
Ghotki Train Incident: Feroze Khan prays for families

Ghotki Train Incident: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan prayed for the families after...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UK dating apps
17 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
38 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
57 mins ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...