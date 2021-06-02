Double Click 728 x 90
TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Confirms She Is Getting Engaged

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 12:38 pm
Jannat Mirza Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has confirmed her Baat Pakki with TikToker Umer Butt.

Jannat Mirza confirmed her ‘Baat Pakki’ with fellow TikToker Umer Butt days after she denied the reports of her engagement.

Talking to a private news agency, the popular celebrity said, “By the grace of Allah, ‘baat pakki’ of me and Umar has happened, however, an official engagement ceremony has not yet taken place.”

She further said, “Whenever our engagement ceremony happens, I will share the good news with everyone.”

Earlier, Mirza took to her Instagram and shut down all engagement rumours saying: “We are not engaged.” “Jab bhi aesa kuch hoga you btaungi zaroor, Filhaal aesa kuch nahi (Whenever it will happen, I’ll share the news with everyone),” she wrote.

Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza’s popularity on Instagram had increased with an increase in the number of followers.

She had gained two million users on her social media platform Instagram. On achieving this milestone, she had shared a new photo of herself on Instagram with some balloons in her hand as she thanked her two million followers.

The TikToker wrote, “2 MILLION STRONG. I am nothing without you guys. You guys are my strength. Thank you so much for supporting me throughout. I love ya’ll Wallahi.”

Mirza is from Faisalabad, Pakistan and is followed by more than 13 million users on TikTok.

After Jannat Mirza, Kanwal Aftab is in the second position with more than 12 million followers, while Zulqarnain Sikandar and Jannat Mirza’s younger sister Alishba Anjum are at the third position.

