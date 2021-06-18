Double Click 728 x 90
TikToker Kashif Zameer apprehended in the Engin Altan lawsuit

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 09:58 am
Kashif Zameer arrested

The accused TikToker Kashif Zameer who duped the hero of Turkish drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Engin Altan Düzyatan has been arrested.

ASPCIA Mian Shafqat said that Lahore police had reported that the accused, Kashif Zameer, held a record.

Officials said that a vehicle, Honda civic, with blue light and green number plate was also recovered from the house of the accused.

Police officials said that a case has been registered against the accused at the race course police station on the request of the Turkish actor.

According to the authorities, the Turkish actor had filed the complaint to Inam Ghani, IG Punjab, via e-mail.

DSP CIA said that 6 cases of fraud have been registered against accused Kashif in Sialkot as well as in Lahore, tainting the country’s name.

“The suspect has at least six cases against him already including carrying illegal weapons and fraud, among others in Lahore and Sialkot.”

