Travis Barker to feature in Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new Hulu show

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 07:36 pm
Travis Barker

Fans can expect Travis Barker to appear with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on screen.

According to an ET source, the Blink-182 drummer, who has been spotted getting cosy with the Poosh founder, may be gracing the screen on the Kardshian clan’s new Hulu show.

“Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian’s Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured,” the source said.

The source also shared that “Travis and Kourtney are doing great” and that he “just wants to keep her happy.”

It seems that Travis is not buddy buddy with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick as they reportedly don’t get along.

“[The two] have never bonded, even when Kourtney and Travis were just friends. Travis and Scott are very different,” the source said.

“The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight,” the source said.

“They’ll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin.”

 

 

