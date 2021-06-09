Double Click 728 x 90
“Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” confirms Harshvarrdhan

Hina Masood

09th Jun, 2021. 12:06 pm
Katrina Kaif

 Katrina Kaif the sensation of Bollywood and the Handsome Hunk, Vicky Kaushal’s dating rumors got confirmed by Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, saying the pair are dating.

Katrina Kaif has been rumored to be dating Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal for some time now. The two haven’t made their relationship official themselves.

Harshvarrdhan the son of Bollywood Actor Anil Kapoor, in a recent chat, confirmed the romance of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been hitting headlines for their sneaky romance. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor has confirmed their relationship. While on a chat show with Zoom, when Harsh was asked which industry relationship rumor he believes is true or a PR move? He replied saying, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true” but quickly added, “Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

When Harsh was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumor that he believes to be true, he replied “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.”

He added, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Vicky Kaushal is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. He is the recipient of the National Film Award for best actor and a Film fare Award and has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

The Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

