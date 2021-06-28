Watch: Sajal Aly and Pakistan’s popular showbiz duo groove to desi beats

Popular Pakistan showbiz industry actors Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and his wife Iqra Aziz were recently spotted at their friend’s wedding event where they were seen grooving to Sukhbir Singh’s track, ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’.

The renowned film and drama industry personalities thrilled their fans with their entertaining and joyful dance videos as well as their amusing photos from their friend Umair Qazi’s wedding.

This dance video of the actors dancing their hearts out has surfaced and gone viral on social media soon after it was shared by Yasir Hussain.