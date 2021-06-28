Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Watch: Sajal Aly and Pakistan’s popular showbiz duo groove to desi beats

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 03:37 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
sajal aly dance

Popular Pakistan showbiz industry actors Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and his wife Iqra Aziz were recently spotted at their friend’s wedding event where they were seen grooving to Sukhbir Singh’s track, ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’.

The renowned film and drama industry personalities thrilled their fans with their entertaining and joyful dance videos as well as their amusing photos from their friend Umair Qazi’s wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

This dance video of the actors dancing their hearts out has surfaced and gone viral on social media soon after it was shared by Yasir Hussain.

Also Read

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
5 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
6 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Anushka
37 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
Hareem Shah wedding
6 hours ago
Do you know who Hareem Shah’s husband is?

News has been circulating that Hareem Shah, who gained fame from the...
Jennifer Aniston
7 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston says she “accidentally” insulted Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her experience working with Dolly Parton on...
Fast and Furious 9
8 hours ago
Fast and Furious 9 breaks the US Box Office records

Actor Vin Diesel and John Cena's film 'Fast and Furious 9' made...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
5 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
6 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
8 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
37 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...