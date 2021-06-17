Double Click 728 x 90
What advice did Sonya Hussyn give playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 03:33 pm
Sonya Hussyn

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn Bukharee has advised renowned Pakistani playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar that it would be better for him to speak responsibly instead of expressing his personal views openly while talking on air.

The actress says that Khalil-ur-Rehman needs to read about women’s rights and that women’s rights are equal and as much as he writes about men’s rights.

Sonya Hussyn attended a program as a guest which aired on a private TV channel, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media.

 

Answering a question asked by the show’s host Shahzad Iqbal, Sonya Hussyn said that Khalil-ur-Rehman’s way of talking about women was very wrong and unethical.

She said that Khalil-ur-Rehman is a good writer but he does not want to talk about a person who is not truthful and honest with his words.

Regarding receiving an offer of a play from Khalil-ur-Rehman, she said that only he can tell how many times he had made her an offer to act in his plays. The actress said that Khalil-ur-Rehman is a writer and does not have the authority to decide the cast of the play.

She further said that even if Khalil-ur-Rehman rejects her, it does not matter as she is Sonya Hussyn Bukhare, and she has not worked with Khalil-ur-Rehman till date.

