What did Ayeza Khan change about herself after marriage?

Khobro and talented Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who recently hopped onto the TikTok bandwagon, has said that she changed one of her habits after marriage because of her husband, well-known actor Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan, in an interview on a private TV show, said in response to a question about a beach trip, “I used to play with the waves and go into the sea.”

“Now I have changed my habit because Danish does not like to go to beach,” she said.

In the same interview, the actress, while talking about her marriage, also admitted that her marriage to Danish Taimoor was not only a love marriage but the family also intervened to further strengthen ties, and to get the marriage done.

Ayeza Khan further mentioned that the two parted ways with each other due to some personal differences between them before marriage.