What did Mehwish Hayat do for the very first time in her life?

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat for the first time in her life picked cherries from a tree and ate them, the video of which went viral on social media.

Mehwish Hayat shared her recent video from Skardu to her social media account on Instagram in which she can be seen eating delicious and fresh cherries from a cherry tree.

Mehwish Hayat wrote in the caption of the post, “My first time eating cherries straight off the tree.. God they were fresh and yummy. I clearly got carried away and didn’t know when to stop…”

“I think I ended up finishing the whole tree…,” she wrote humorously adding, “LOL but hey I can’t be blamed it was these cherries that were out of this world!”

This post of the actress has been viewed by more than 345,000 users in just a couple of hours while netizens flooded the comments section with a series of interesting comments.

It should be noted that Mehwish Hayat is touring the northern areas of Pakistan these days, the pictures of which she is sharing on her social media accounts.

