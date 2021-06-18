What did Minal Khan thank Fahad Mustafa for?

Popular Pakistani actress Minal Khan thanked renowned actor and host Fahad Mustafa for sending her a summer gift, cartons of mangoes.

Minal Khan shared a story on her social media account Instagram. The story shared by the ‘Jalan’ actress is a boomerang of boxes of mangoes.

Sharing the story, Minal Khan tagged Fahad Mustafa and thanked him in the caption of the boomerang.

It should be noted that Minal Khan has played the lead role in two super hit dramas produced by Fahad Mustafa, one of them being ‘Jalan’, which is among the top trending Pakistani television serials.

Just recently Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, one of the most talked-about Pakistani celebrity couples, made their relationship official.

Taking to Instagram, Minal Khan shared photos with her beau from their “Baat Pakki” ceremony.

She wrote,

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said”