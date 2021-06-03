What did Shaniera Akram stir up for Wasim Akram’s birthday?

Wasim Akram, former cricketer, and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team celebrated his 55th birthday today and his wife Shaniera Akram says she is sad to be 11,683 km away from her husband on an occasion to be celebrated.

She posted several tweets on Twitter about being away from her better half and appreciating the importance of family during times of an epidemic such as the one we’re currently undergoing.

“On your 55th birthday one son is in America, second in Pakistan, your wife and daughter in Australia and you just got out of a 10 day lock quarantine isolated by yourself in Abu Dhabi,” she wrote.

“Covid times make us appreciate how important family is & how strong we all are fighting together,” Shaniera further added.

In another tweet, she was asked what special thing she would get up to for her husband’s birthday. Shaniera humorously replied saying, “We are 11, 683 km away from each other so let’s see! Maybe I could FaceTime a cake? Sugar-free of course”