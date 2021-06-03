Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

What did Shaniera Akram stir up for Wasim Akram’s birthday?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 11:10 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Wasim Akram birthday

Wasim Akram, former cricketer, and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team celebrated his 55th birthday today and his wife Shaniera Akram says she is sad to be 11,683 km away from her husband on an occasion to be celebrated.

She posted several tweets on Twitter about being away from her better half and appreciating the importance of family during times of an epidemic such as the one we’re currently undergoing.

“On your 55th birthday one son is in America, second in Pakistan, your wife and daughter in Australia and you just got out of a 10 day lock quarantine isolated by yourself in Abu Dhabi,” she wrote.

“Covid times make us appreciate how important family is & how strong we all are fighting together,” Shaniera further added.

In another tweet, she was asked what special thing she would get up to for her husband’s birthday. Shaniera humorously replied saying, “We are 11, 683 km away from each other so let’s see! Maybe I could FaceTime a cake? Sugar-free of course”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Sonya Hussyn Madhuri
6 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn declared Pakistan’s Madhuri Dixit

Leading and talented actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sonya Hussyn Bukharee...
Wasim Akram
8 hours ago
Twitter wishes the ‘King of Swings,’ Wasim Akram, a happy 55th birthday

Wasim Akram, former Pakistan fast bowler celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday...
Ayaz Samoo
8 hours ago
Ayaz Samoo Aka Sajid Billa Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Pakistani showbiz industry’s actor, model, host, writer, and standup comedian Ayaz Samoo...
Ayeza Khan
9 hours ago
Ayeza Khan crosses 100,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan, Pakistani actress who has recently joined TikTok, has crossed 100,000...
BTS
9 hours ago
BTS unveils blazing dance performance videos for 2021 Festa

Global singers from BTS recently unveiled the first ever look into their...
Mehar Bano
9 hours ago
What is Mehar Bano grateful to Saba Qamar for?

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano revealed during a recent interview that she was...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
9 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
11 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
21 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
43 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...