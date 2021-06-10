Double Click 728 x 90
What was the most memorable day in Iqra Aziz’s life?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 11:31 am
Iqra Aziz

A captivating picture of Iqra Aziz with Yasir Hussain, a well-known couple of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has gone viral on social media.

Actress Iqra Aziz shared a photo of the pair on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

In the caption of the photo posted to Instagram, the actress recalled the day in the past when the famous host of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry and actor Yasir Hussain proposed marriage to the actress during an award show.

The actress has declared that beautiful day of the past as ‘The Most Memorable Day’ of her life.

In the photo posted by Iqra Aziz, the actress is dressed in white while the actor Yasir is also dressed in white and both the stars look regal in their formal outfits.

The pair is being highly praised in the picture posted by the ‘Suno Chanda’ actress.

The actress shared this photo on Instagram a couple of hours ago and it has already been liked by 320,000 people thus far.

