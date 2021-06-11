Why did Meghan Markle keep her daughter’s birth private?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana two days after she was born.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept their daughter’s arrival news extremely private as they broke the news after two days in order to ‘enjoy the birth in peace.’

“Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went. They could enjoy the birth in peace,” revealed an insider.

Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their daughter at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“They looked at several hospitals before they settled on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” the source added. “Meghan loves that it’s female-founded.”

“Security and privacy were also priorities,” the insider concluded. “They had a big security team that the hospital needed to accommodate.”