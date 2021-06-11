Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Why did Meghan Markle keep her daughter’s birth private?

Hina Masood

11th Jun, 2021. 01:42 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana two days after she was born.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept their daughter’s arrival news extremely private as they broke the news after two days in order to ‘enjoy the birth in peace.’

“Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went. They could enjoy the birth in peace,” revealed an insider.

Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their daughter at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“They looked at several hospitals before they settled on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” the source added. “Meghan loves that it’s female-founded.”

“Security and privacy were also priorities,” the insider concluded. “They had a big security team that the hospital needed to accommodate.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kareena Kapoor
23 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for the weekend as she shares a no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her new shirt and a makeup-free...
Kim Kardashian
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is open to finding a guy in order to move on

Kim Kardashian is ready to find a man to move on with...
Humaima Malick
4 hours ago
Humaima Malick applauds Pakistani politican Firdous Ashiq Awan

The versatile Bollywood and Lollywood actress Humaima Malick, who has shown the...
Riz Ahmed
4 hours ago
Riz Ahmed makes an effort to portray Muslims in a better light in movies

British actor Riz Ahmed made an attempt on Thursday to reform the...
Meera's mother
4 hours ago
Five arrested for an attempt to occupy actress Meera’s mother’s plaza

In Lahore, police foiled an attempt to seize the plaza of Pakistani...
Prince Edward
5 hours ago
Prince Edward opens up about Prince Harry & the Royal family’s split

Prince Edward has spoken out on Prince Harry's unfortunate break with Meghan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021
1 min ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month
3 mins ago
Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) seeks offers for the hosting rights of...
Budget 2021-22 Reduced tax on cars
15 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Tax To Be Reduced On vehicles smaller than 850 cc

In the federal budget 2021-22, being presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
USDT TO PKR
19 mins ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...