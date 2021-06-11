Why do netizens think Aiman Khan adresses Muneeb disrespectfully?

Muneeb Butt, a well-known actor of the Pakistani drama industry, says that fans believe that his wife, renowned actress Aiman Khan, does not address her husband respectfully while speaking to him.

Muneeb Butt recently appeared on a talk show as a guest, during which he spoke about his work, professional life and also answered a number of interesting questions about himself and his significant other, Aiman.

Shedding light on his relationship with Aiman Khan, the actor said that “there should always be a friendly relationship between husband and wife, otherwise a person gets tired of marriage.”

He mentioned that he and the ‘Baandi’ actress have a very friendly and informal relationship. Aiman Khan addresses him by his name and speaks to him without addressing him as ‘aap’, unlike a traditional wife.

Muneeb Butt added that he and Aiman Khan were recently invited to a talk show where Aiman Khan was talking to her husband normally and addressing him by his name. Many fans reacted in the comments section writing that Aiman Khan does not know the difference between talking to a friend and a husband.

Muneeb further mentioned that he and Aiman Khan have been friends before marriage therefore there is no formality between the two.