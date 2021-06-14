Yashma Gill advises Asim Azhar not to take everything personally

Yashma Gill, a new emerging young actress of the Pakistani drama industry, advised singer Asim Azhar not to take everything to the heart after the recent dispute regarding him and actress Hania Aamir surfaced all over the internet.

Yashma Gilll recently participated in a Cricket Celebration program where she answered various questions asked by host Shahzad Iqbal.

While talking about the dispute between Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar during the program, Yashma Gill said that Hania Aamir is not her friend and that she would advise Asim not to take everything personally.

Yashma Gill said that she would advise both the renowned showbiz personalities to put an end to their controversy as soon as possible.

Speaking about the PSL, the actress said that she likes Peshawar Zalmi and is supporting them in the PSL matches.

She mentioned that she is a fan of Shoaib Malik while former cricketer Abdul Razzaq is a very good person.

Shedding light on her career, Yashma Gill said that her family was quite strict hence she would not get permission to act therefore she would act standing in front of the mirror.

“I did a masters in psychology from Australia,” she said. “I told my parents that after studying, I want to act.”

Yashma Gill further mentioned that psychology is helpful in acting and she has also worked in a hospital as a psychologist.

“Some people suggest we play positive roles, but most of the time we get negative messages because of the negative roles we play,” she said.

Replying to a question from the host, the actress said that her friends make fun of her because of her big eyes.

Talking about the future, Yashma Gill said that she is thinking of opening a shelter home for rescue animals. The actress revealed that people in her village call her Shayan – the worthy, deserving and meriting.