A golden era has come to an end with the passing of Dilip Kumar, Atiqa Odho

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 12:37 pm
Dilip Kumar Atiqa

Senior actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Atiqa Odho paid homage to legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and said that the golden era with Dilip Kumar has come to an end.

Atiqa Odho has shared some rare photos of Dilip Kumar on her verified Instagram account in which she can be seen with Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Moin Akhtar.

The actress wrote in the caption of her post that “Dilip Kumar sahab has left us. It’s a great loss for us all.”

“A legend, a super star and a great human.” she wrote.

She additionally wrote, “Always had a love for Pakistan and its people and we loved him back.”

The actress further wrote that “A golden era died with Dilip sahab today. RIP”

It is to be noted that Dilip Kumar had passed away at the age of 98 yesterday. His death was announced via his verified Twitter account by his spokesperson Faisal Farooqui. It was stated that, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.”

People from all walks of life, including Showbiz, are expressing deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Dilip Kumar and paying rich tributes to him.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been ill for the past several years due to which he was often taken to the hospital for examination. Dilip Kumar was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

