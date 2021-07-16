Ahsan Mohsin becomes a meme after his vaccination pictures go viral

Pakistani showbiz industry actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram has come under the spotlight and become a meme on social media after pictures of him getting vaccinated surfaced over all social media platforms. The pictures were also shared by Ahsan Mohsin himself.

Recently, Ahsan Mohsin took to Instagram to post some cute photos of himself and his fiancée Minal Khan getting vaccinated. Because Ahsan Mohsin is scared of needles, he asked his fiancée Minal to accompany him while he received the jab.

“Basically I’m a little scared of injections. Sooooo here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted. Everyone should get vaccinated”, wrote Ahsan.

Ahsan Mohsin also shared these pictures to his social media for which the couple was criticized by fans.

After receiving a lot of criticism for these pictures of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, memes are now being made by netizens.

A meme is going viral on social media platform Instagram in which it is not Ahsan Mohsin or Minal Khan but the facial expressions of the vaccinator that capture the audience’s attention.

In the meme, it can be seen that Minal Khan is distracting her fiancé by showing him something on her mobile phone to get his attention while he is being injected.

Netizens wrote in the meme that “the vaccinator got reminded of his youth looking at the two love birds”. This meme has also been shared by Ahsan Mohsin on his Instagram story while adding laughing emojis.