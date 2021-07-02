Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s photo shoot goes viral

A recent photo shoot of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the fiancé of the renowned Pakistani Showbiz Industry actress Minal Khan, is going viral on the internet.

There is speculation in the Pakistani industry, including on social media, about Ahsan Mohsin Ikram return to acting, while the actor himself has not confirmed these reports.

The ‘Perchayee’ actor has shared his dapper new photos from a recent shoot to his social media account.

Fans of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are perplexed and are asking him if he has started modeling or whether he is back in the field of acting.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s fashionable looks are being praised by fans, with praises by Minal Khan topping the list.