Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ali Zafar gives beneficial and useful advice to fans

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 03:03 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Ali Zafar advice

Ali Zafar, one of the most beloved singers of Pakistan’s young generation, has given useful advice to his fans on social media.

Ali Zafar’s fans are found not only in Pakistan but all over the world. The songs sung by the popular singer are equally liked by people of all ages.

The popular musician also takes interest in his fans and keeps sharing new posts every day to stay in touch with his followers.

Ali Zafar shared new photos on his Instagram account in which he can be seen laughing, radiating positive vibes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Ali Zafar wrote in the caption of his post, “Keep smiling…it’s free therapy.”

Earlier, Ali Zafar had released his first love-drama song in different styles, this unplugged version of his song is getting immense popularity on social media.

The song ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ is an unplugged version of the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’.

Using his Twitter account Ali wrote, “Couldn’t help but belt out an unplugged version of the O.S.T from Pehli Si Muhabbat. Some times love hurts doesn’t it?”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
15 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
19 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Prince William
55 mins ago
Twitter calls out the royal family after prince william’s tweet

Prince William spoke up for England's Black soccer players who had been...
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
1 hour ago
Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix lends her support to England’s players

Leigh- Anne Pinnock has expressed her solidarity for England's footballers who were...
James Gunn
2 hours ago
James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure...
3 hours ago
Shaniera Akram Schools Minal Khan about road safety After Her Car Video Went Viral

Famed social media activist Shaniera Akram doesn't think unsafe driving and defying...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha
7 mins ago
Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved three public holidays on the occasion...
Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
15 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
19 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18
28 mins ago
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note...