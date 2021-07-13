Ali Zafar gives beneficial and useful advice to fans

Ali Zafar, one of the most beloved singers of Pakistan’s young generation, has given useful advice to his fans on social media.

Ali Zafar’s fans are found not only in Pakistan but all over the world. The songs sung by the popular singer are equally liked by people of all ages.

The popular musician also takes interest in his fans and keeps sharing new posts every day to stay in touch with his followers.

Ali Zafar shared new photos on his Instagram account in which he can be seen laughing, radiating positive vibes.

Ali Zafar wrote in the caption of his post, “Keep smiling…it’s free therapy.”

Earlier, Ali Zafar had released his first love-drama song in different styles, this unplugged version of his song is getting immense popularity on social media.

The song ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ is an unplugged version of the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’.

Using his Twitter account Ali wrote, “Couldn’t help but belt out an unplugged version of the O.S.T from Pehli Si Muhabbat. Some times love hurts doesn’t it?”