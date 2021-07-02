Double Click 728 x 90
All you need to know about Jennifer Gates & Nayel Nassar’s love story

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 10:41 am
Jennifer Gates Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gaetes, 23, and Nayel Nassar, 29, announced their engagement in January 2020, but their love story had already begun way before that.

The two announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Gates (@jenniferkgates)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nayel Nassar (@nayelnassar)

Nayel Nassar was born in Chicago, USA to Egyptian parents and spent his childhood in Kuwait, where his parents run an architecture and design firm.

Nassar now lives in California and represents Egypt as a professional equestrian. He has also taken part in various competitions held across the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nayel Nassar (@nayelnassar)

Nassar is also the owner of his own found business – Nassar Stables LLC, established since 2014.

