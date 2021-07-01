Allison Mack convicted for enforced prostitution & blackmailing women

Allison Mack, the American actress who played Superman’s friend in the popular American television series Smallville, was convicted for blackmailing two women and forcing them into prostitution.

The actress has been linked to a gang involved in sex trafficking.

In April 2019, the actress pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn and admitted that she tricked young girls into working for a good company and then held them hostage, starving them to death.

“I made choices I will forever regret,” she said, while telling the judge she was consumed with “remorse and guilt”.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm,“ she wrote in a letter. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

Apologizing to the victims, Mack said, “From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry.”

Allison Mack, 38, expressed embarrassment in court, calling her action disgusting, evil and illegal.

The actress was arraigned in Brooklyn court yesterday where she was sentenced to three years in prison.