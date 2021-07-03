Amitabh Bachchan expresses pride over his granddaughter’s achievements

Talking about the recent achievements and feats of his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan said that he is proud of what his granddaughter has done and achieved in the field of social work and education.

Navya Naveli, daughter of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, graduated from Fordham University in the US with a degree in Digital Technology and UX Design.

Navya is a co-founder of Aara Health, a healthcare company working in the field of women’s hygiene. The company has recently launched Project Novelty, which aims to establish gender equality in India.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his views in a post on Twitter as he re-tweeted Forbes India’s post.

“You make us so proud,” Amitabh wrote in his tweet.

He added a heart emoji at the end of his message.

you make us so proud .. ❤️ https://t.co/HWfHMsmP3y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021

Navya thanked her grandfather for this compliment and sense of pride, and posted a picture of him riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike, calling him ‘the coolest’.