Another dance video of Bushra Ansari goes viral

Another dance video of the Pakistani showbiz industry senior actress Bushra Ansari has gone viral on social media.

Recently, a wedding ceremony was held in the family of renowned director Sultana Siddiqui, which was attended by famous stars of the showbiz industry.

Many actors including Mehwish Hayat, Sultana Siddiqui and Kubra Khan danced at the wedding ceremony, videos of which have gone viral on social media platforms.

Another video of senior actress Bushra Ansari is also going viral in which she can be seen dancing with actress Kubra Khan.

After watching the video of Bushra Ansari’s dance, social media users are criticizing her severely.

It is to be noted that the video of Bushra Ansari dancing with Azaan Sami Khan at a wedding ceremony went viral recently after which the actress had to face severe criticism.

Fed up with the criticism of critics, Bushra Ansari had said in a social media message that she has been suffering from severe grief for the last 3 months due to her sister’s passing, mentioning that the sadness will stay with her till her last breath.

Bushra Ansari said that in the past few days her friends insisted on her leaving the house and getting out of her sorrow and grief to attend the wedding of Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson.