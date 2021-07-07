Asim Azhar breaks silence on the news of his engagement

Asim Azhar, a young singer who gained fame at a very young age across the border, in Pakistan and India, has broken his silence on the news of his engagement and said that he himself will give out any information regarding his private life matters.

News of the engagement of Asim Azhar and model Merub Ali has been circulating on social media since the past few days and at the same time a screenshot is going viral in which a fan asked the singer about the news of his engagement.

According to the screenshot, in response to a fan’s question, Asim Azhar denied the news of the engagement and said that Merub Ali is like his sister.

According to the viral screenshot, Asim Azhar appealed to fans saying, “Hi, Please don’t post such things which can affect my family and friends whatever you’re posting about me and merub is not true.”

On the other hand, Asim Azhar has released a special message on his verified Twitter account.

Dear fans, The screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is FAKE. I request all to not spread it any further. Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always. I love you guys ♥️,

Asim — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 6, 2021

It should be noted that the news of the engagement of Asim Azhar and model Merub Ali had been circulating on various social media platforms since the past few days.

News circulating on social media said that Asim Azhar and Merub Ali had quietly got engaged during a private ceremony.

It was said that the engagement ceremony of Asim Azhar and Merub Ali was attended by his family and some close relatives.